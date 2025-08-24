PPP/C’s taxation reforms to create more jobs, support poverty reduction

– President Ali tells Herstelling residents at a large public meeting

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has outlined a vision for a People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C)-led government focused on job creation, higher disposable incomes, and a fairer taxation system to drive poverty reduction.

Speaking to hundreds of supporters from Herstelling and surrounding communities on Saturday evening, President Ali reminded citizens of the hardships endured under the APNU+AFC coalition government, which imposed over 200 new taxes on thousands of families, even with oil.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Burdening citizens with increased taxes was not enough; the coalition also moved to conduct a reevaluation of properties in the city with the sole intention of increasing property taxes by threefold.

“We cancelled that because our philosophy is very simple,” the PPP/Cs presidential candidate declared, assuring Guyanese that they “…will get no new taxes, no increases in taxes, or no added burden on your income, on your family, on your property or anything.”

He rejected the philosphy that taxes should be a strain on families, declaring that the PPP/C government will incentivise job-creating sectors, attract new investments, and channel more wealth directly into the hands of Guyanese.

“The taxation system must give incentives to families and children, to the working people of our country. The taxation system must be [structured] to ensure that families get more…The taxation system must take people out of poverty,” the head of state declared.

A section of the massive crowd that participated in a public meeting at Herstelling on Saturday

The presidential candidate emphasised that the elections in eight days are crucial for Guyana’s future, and citizens should vote carefully.

He urged citizens to place their trust in a government with experience, vision, and a proven record of delivery, stating that “The power of that decision will determine the quality of life for you.”

Framing the PPP/C as the only trustworthy option with a clear and realistic plan, President Ali appealed to Guyanese to rally behind his party to secure a brighter future with more jobs, more money in people’s pockets, and a stronger, wealthier nation.

In addition to these measures, President Ali also unveiled plans for the establishment of a multi-service facility at Herstelling, allowing residents to live their lives in comfort.

“One of the big concerns…in Herstelling is that you have a lot of mechanic shops, spray painting shops. A lot of this big equipment on the roadways is affecting your quality of life,” he noted. And to address this and improve the quality of life, “We are going to build a facility with all the good services inside to take all of these services so that they can have a great location to continue their business, whilst at the same time, you can live in the comfort of your community.”

Accompanying the president was Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, and several young PPP/C candidates.