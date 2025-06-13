PPP GS rejects opposition’s attempts to undermine progress achieved

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party and Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has defended the government’s right to highlight its achievements, particularly in infrastructure, health, and economic development, in light of claims that such accomplishments are routine government functions.

This was the second issue he addressed during his two-hour long press conference at Freedom House, Georgetown on Thursday.

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

While some believe that the government should not talk about roads, bridges, hospital, or cash grants, VP Jagdeo argues that it is crucial, since not all governments make investments in these areas.

He reminded the nation that for five years, the last administration cut back on capital spending, with monies being spent on things like food, vehicles maintenance, and salaries because of their short-sighted nature.

According to the vice president, “I did not think that we had to elaborate on this because the impact of the infrastructure should be evident for a change society.”

The $15.1 Billion Schoonord to Crane Four-lane Highway on the West Bank of Demerara that was constructed and commissioned IN 2024 under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Administration

And so, he further elaborated on the impact of infrastructure, noting that roads are not just asphalt, they connect people to jobs, healthcare, education and opportunities.

He said they lower transport costs and time, which means more productivity and saving for everyone, especially working-class families and business.

In addition, the general secretary said they open up land unlock development, like what is happening along the Heroes Highway and soon from the new Demerara Harbour Bridge to Parika.

Another flagship project under the PPP/C Administration is the modern, four-lane new Demerara Harbour Bridge that is set to be commissioned by August

VP Jagdeo added too, that these new thoroughfares boost trade, citing the new concrete Bridge from Linden to Lethem as an example. This, “would have a huge impact with trade with Brazil, resulting in jobs or truckers for a whole range of other people, apart from …helping with the cost of living in Region 9,” he explained.

On the community roads project, Dr Jagdeo pointed out that this required commitment and resources, which have led to thousands of small Guyanese contractors participating in the nation’s development.

In healthcare, the commissioning of the modern $6.6 billion Diamond Regional Hospital marks just the beginning of a major transformation. In fact, Dr Jagdeo reiterated that five other hospitals will be opened in the coming months – all part of a long-term plan that started 3-4 years ago.

The $6.6 billion Diamond Regional Hospital was commissioned just last Sunday, another project conceptualized and realised under the current administration

Two level 5 hospitals in Ogle and New Amsterdam are also being built, with more to be constructed in Moruca (Region One); Kamarang (Region Seven); Kato (Region Eight) and in Lethem (Region Nine).

To complement this transformation, government is making significant investments to have well-trained staff and better management of these modern facilities.

Over in the hospitality industry, 12 new hotels are currently under construction that will bring 6,000 new jobs for Guyanese.

“They don’t want the conversation to go there because that is where we have been over the last several years…[and] they are ashamed of the contrast and comparison,” the vice president added, underscoring the strides made in just five years.

He further underscored that, “We [the government] are going to campaign on what we promised and what we did. We are going to campaign on putting $11 billion in the pcokets of the parents and children that was taken away by the APNU/AFC.”

All of these massive projects align with the PPP/C Administration development plan for Guyana which was outlined in its 2020-2025 manifesto.