PPP GS urges “full voter mobilisation” to defeat minority gov’t plot

People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, is again cautioning citizens that as the 2025 elections draw closer, the combined opposition has intensified its smear campaign to disparage the PPP/C Government, saying, “they’re back at spreading rumours”.

Speaking to scores of supporters at a public meeting in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara on Thursday evening, Dr Jagdeo pointed out that certain sections of the media are deliberately downplaying the PPP/C’s track record while magnifying the smallest achievements of the opposition.

People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

He referenced the repeated media questions about a possible minority government at his earlier press conference, which he said he dismissed vehemently.

The general secretary insisted that the party will not change its messages based upon its track record of delivery of promises, development and transformation in Office. This was a message that reverberated well with voters because it is true.

“They want to constantly characterise us as failures, and they promote the other political parties,” he told supporters.

The general secretary added that the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has already accepted defeat in the polls, but is now relying on low voter turnout to block a parliamentary majority.

This is why, he urged supporters not to repeat the complacency of 2011 and 2015, when false promises influenced sections of the electorate, including sugar workers, rice farmers, and fishermen.

“We must not take anything for granted,” he urged, “because they’re working to try to bring us down as a minority government.”

Highlighting the party’s resilience in 2020, when it faced state intimidation, media control, and blatant attempts to rig the elections, Dr Jagdeo credited the East Coast for standing firm under pressure, ensuring PPP/C’s return to office and preventing Guyana from becoming a “pariah state” under a government that, he said, lacks basic management skills.

A section of the crowd attending the public meeting

He reminded supporters that electoral reforms now make it harder to steal elections but stressed that victory still depends on turnout, urging the audience to do its best to mobilise the PPP party members and supporters.

“Mobilise every last voter…elections are won only after the votes are counted,” he said to loud applause.

The general secretary also warned supporters that APNU have aligned with controversial figures, including Azruddin Mohamed, noting that Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has avoided criticising them even with just two weeks until the polls.

He was accompanied by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., Director of Youth in the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Suresh Singh, and young PPP/C candidates.