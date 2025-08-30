PPP is the only credible choice for Guyana’s future – GS Jagdeo

As the nation counts down to the 2025 General and Regional Elections, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has declared that the ruling party remains the only credible choice to take Guyana forward.

Speaking to thousands of supporters at his party’s final grand rally at Lusignan on the East Coast Demerara (ECD), the GS highlighted three defining qualities that set the PPP/C apart: fulfilling promises, unifying the people, and demonstrating strong leadership.

“This is the only party that is seeking to bridge the racial barrier in Guyana. A party that is working day and night to unify our people,” the GS declared.

He contrasted this with the PNC-led opposition, including the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance for Change (AFC), who used fear-mongering and racist tactics to sway voters, noting, “that is why the PPP is the only party that is standing strong to bring people together.”

He made a final case for the PPP/C, pointing to the party’s track record of delivery across sectors, from massive infrastructure expansion and job creation to investments in health, education, and energy.

The massive supporters who came out at the Lusignan rally on Saturday

“Everyone of you would have read the flyers now that we have circulated, and you would have seen the list of promises we made in 2020, and today we have kept every one of them,” VP Jagdeo affirmed to a loud round of applause.

He also said that the PPP/C has demonstrated over the last five years that it is the only party that has the qualities of strong leadership, noting that a party vying for votes can’t even name its prime ministerial candidate.

“They hide from the media. He has not had a single press conference. He can’t represent us locally, much less abroad,” the general secretary declared to a crowd roaring with excitement.

As Guyana prepares for a historic election, the PPP’s general secretary predicted a resounding victory at the polls,

Declaring that he is more confident than he was in 2020, Dr Jagdeo said, “It’s justified, because look how much we have grown from 2020 to now. People who campaign against us are here in large numbers, walking the streets of Guyana, carrying our message.”