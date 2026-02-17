Pres Ali calls on faith groups to lead national drive for healthier communities 

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced plans to partner with religious organisations to improve primary healthcare in the community while speaking to hundreds of citizens at the opening of the National Ramadan Village 2026 on Sunday.

President Ali said the initiative will focus on regular health checks, counselling, corrective care, and encouraging healthier living habits.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the opening of the National Ramadan Village

Using a health outreach at Eccles Masjid on Sunday as an example, the president said the outreach went beyond basic screenings to include public health education and also included a community clean-up programme.

President Ali said this is the kind of awareness and action the country needs across all faith-based institutions. Whether it be temples, mosques, or churches, he urged religious bodies to help shape healthier lifestyle choices and stronger neighbourhoods.

“We have a duty towards each other in the family of humanity, not only in the context of Islam, but we also have a duty towards each other as members of the family...I want us to be each other’s keeper.”

The Guyanese leader was candid about the growing health challenges facing the nation, particularly the rise in diabetes and the increasing number of persons requiring dialysis.

While acknowledging that government support has made treatment more accessible, he stressed that prevention must be the priority.

A section of the gathering at the opening of the third Ramadan Village on Sunday evening at the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO)

As Guyanese Muslims prepare to observe Ramadan, the message from the National Ramadan Village was that faith must be matched with action, and community must be built on shared responsibility.

The president’s call places faith-based organisations at the forefront of a national effort to make healthy living a shared value and a collective responsibility

