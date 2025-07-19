Pres. Ali pledges major backing for small miners in Region Eight

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has pledged sweeping support for small and medium-scale miners in Region Eight, aligning with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government’s strategy to unlock the region’s economic potential.

Addressing a packed meeting in Mahdia on Friday, President Ali emphasised that the region’s miners, especially those in remote areas, will receive targeted government assistance, including easier access, infrastructure support, and financing, to ensure that no miner is left behind.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at a public meeting in Mahdia, Region Eight

“You can expect enormous support from the government,” he assured them, adding, “Support not only in getting your land through the lottery but also in giving you real access to those lands.”

Recognising the challenges many miners face when trying to access prospective mining areas, President Ali announced that the new PPP/C Administration is ready to invest in the necessary infrastructure, such as roads. “Sometimes we don’t have the roads or trails to get to the land,” he noted. “We want to break that barrier”

The PPP/C government also plans to encourage shared operations among miners by helping them access equipment collectively, which will effectively reduce individual costs and increase productivity.

“We will work with you, help you access equipment, and support you to work together. We’re even looking at designing systems just for you,” the president affirmed.

Access to financing is a big problem for many small businesses. The president said this issue will be tackled by reforming the financial system. This includes making financing easier, lowering interest rates and borrowing risks, and providing more financial services in Region Eight.

The move forms part of the administration’s wider strategy to empower local communities by reducing dependency on central government and making services available closer to where people live and work.

President Ali also criticised existing exploitative practices where some miners are forced to sell their gold under unfair conditions, often leaving them with little to show for their efforts.

“We have to empower you. We will give you the tools of the trade. We will co-invest with you so that everyone will grow and that you are not a subject of anyone here,” the president emphasised.

Over the years, the PPP/C Administration has provided significant support to the mining sector, including removing value-added tax (VAT) on critical mining equipment, among other initiatives.