Pres. Ali’s rescue of Georgetown begins with consultation on city’s drainage

Following up on his promise to make Georgetown “one of the most beautiful cities in the region,” President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that consultations with residents on the city’s ‘Drainage Development Plan’ are set to begin next Monday.

The government’s comprehensive effort to rescue Georgetown, a city that was once described as a “garden city,” is to modernise and expand its decrepit drainage system.

During a meeting with ministers and technical officials at the Office of the President on Tuesday, the president said that public consultations will continue for three weeks across various wards of the city, and will eventually include other urban areas.

The consultations are intended to engage residents, businesses, and other stakeholders on the design and implementation of the president’s bold plan.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, Enrique Monize, and Chief Development Planner, Ministry of Housing, Germene Stewart

President Ali explained that the consultations mark the first phase of a larger, multi-agency initiative to improve Georgetown’s drainage capacity and strengthen its resilience against flooding.

“I had committed to putting together a team to look at the drainage system of Georgetown, to do a rapid assessment, review all existing studies, and come up with a comprehensive development plan followed by an implementation schedule”, President Ali stated.

According to President Ali, the plan will feature immediate, short-term, and medium-term investments to improve and expand Georgetown’s drainage capacity.

The initiative will address increased rainfall and flooding concerns and is designed with the city’s physical and economic expansion in mind.

“This plan will improve the city’s capability to deal with other integrated issues such as parking, roadway enhancement, and beautification”, the president explained.

President Ali noted that the government is using a wide array of technology in order to accurately map the entire drainage network of the city.

“We are creating a modern schematic of Georgetown’s drainage system using satellite imagery, LiDAR data, and other digital tools to ensure optimal solutions for every drainage channel, primary, secondary, and tertiary”.

Lamaha canal

A condition survey of the city’s drains, outfalls, and pump stations has already been completed. The findings will inform the development of new pumping infrastructure, maintenance schedules, and design improvements for existing systems.

The first phase of implementation will commence with the clearing and cleaning of park parapets across Georgetown, many of which have become encumbered by vegetation and illegal structures.

Meanwhile, President Ali urged residents, property owners, and businesses to cooperate fully with the technical teams during this phase.

“While we understand that there may be some inconvenience, this work is necessary for the health and well-being of the city,” he stated, before stating that, “A cleaner, better-drained city improves safety, protects properties from flooding, and increases property values”.

The President also highlighted that the initiative aligns with Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), noting that efficient urban drainage systems are an integral part of sustainable urban planning.

In addition, the government plans to modernise the city’s sewer system in collaboration with Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), which is developing a new sewage treatment system for Georgetown.

“This is part of the broader ‘Rescuing Georgetown’ and City Revival Plan, reviving the capital, improving its drainage, sanitation, and overall aesthetics,” the president affirmed.

President Ali assured citizens that visible works will commence before the end of the year and urged all stakeholders to treat the process as a collective effort to create “a healthier, safer, and more resilient Georgetown.”

“This is not to create tension. This is to create an opportunity for better living, for a city that we can all be proud of.”