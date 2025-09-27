President Ali announces major initiatives to elevate indigenous athletes into national sports

To ensure that indigenous athletes have access to opportunities in Guyana’s national sports arena, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced several new measures for them in cricket, football, and volleyball.

He made the announcement when he joined athletes and spectators for day four of the 2025 Heritage Games on Saturday.

The president recently returned from the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations in New York.

For far too long, indigenous youth have not had equal opportunities to represent the Golden Arrowhead, the president acknowledged, noting their skills and potential to represent Guyana nationally.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interacting with athletes from Region Nine

To address this, he said, ” I’ve asked Minister Charles Ramson, of course, Sarah, and Jacobs, to ensure that our indigenous communities are given an equal chance to represent the Golden Arrowhead in all of our national sports.”

Already, the head of state said he has instructed the Guyana Cricket Board (CGB) to include a national indigenous team in its competitions and trials.

Retired West Indies Captain Ramnaresh Sarwan has been appointed as the mentor and coach for indigenous talent in cricket.

Similarly, former West Indies Cricketer and Coach Roger Harper will lead the development of women’s cricket, with special focus on indigenous communities.

The head of state delivered the first ball in cricket

“He (Sarwan) will be responsible for working with our indigenous boards and groups to select the first indigenous cricket team that will come into the national cricketing infrastructure and be part of those trials,” the president said.

President Ali has given similar directives to the Football Association and the Volleyball Federation to ensure indigenous teams are included in their structures.

As the government moves to install new basketball courts in schools, the future basketball stars will be created.

Apart from playing cricket, President Ali interacted with the spectators

In addition to equipment handovers for football, volleyball, and cricket, President Ali said by the end of the year, Indigenous teams will compete in national tournaments, stressing that this is part of the ‘One Guyana’ vision, where there are equal opportunities for every citizen.

Noting that indigenous youth have excelled in education, health, and other areas, the president told athletes, “I’m confident that you will also excel in different sports disciplines.“

President Ali was joined by the Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, and the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek.

More than 800 indigenous athletes from the ten administrative regions are participating in the heritage games, with four semifinal football matches scheduled later tonight.