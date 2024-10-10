President Ali announces new headquarters for GDF

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, announced on Wednesday that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will have a new headquarters.

The president has directed Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, to initiate the procurement for the building’s design.

President Ali made the declaration during the commissioning parade of Standard Officer’s Course Number 55, at Base Camp Ayanganna, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engages with Chief of Defence Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Omar Khan during the commissioning parade of the Standard Officers’ Course number 55

“This strategic investment will not only provide our dedicated men and women in the force with a modern and functional workplace, but also serve as a tangible symbol of our unwavering commitment to national security,” President Ali stated.

One of the government’s priorities is to ensure members of the discipline services are equipped with the necessary tools to protect Guyana’s sovereignty.

This new modern headquarters will enable GDF officers to work in a more spacious environment while enhancing their capabilities.

According to the head of state, the force has experienced a marked increase in professionalism, a heightened sense of purpose, and a deep commitment to serving the nation.

The country has also witnessed the emergence of a force that is capable of defending its borders, as well as contributing to national development through the implementation of various initiatives.

“You have made a significant contribution to the region by offering humanitarian aid, particularly to Grenada, our sister Island, following Hurricane Beryl’s devastating destruction…This was only possible through the dedication and professionalism of our GDF ranks, and we continue to thank them for their service,” the president stated.

He emphasised that the government is keen on building a military that is diverse and inclusive for every rank within the GDF.

The armed force will provide opportunities for all members to contribute to the country’s collective success.

