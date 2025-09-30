President Ali announces new initiatives to harness religious leadership

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that in the coming weeks, several initiatives will be rolled out to harness the potential of religious leaders and communities for national development.

The head of state made the announcement Monday evening while joining devotees at the Radha Krishna Mandir in Georgetown for Navaratri observances.

He explained that these initiatives will target the talent within religious leadership so it can be used “for the development of our people, development of our communities, and the development of our country.”

President Ali addressing devotees at the Radha Krishna Mandir in Georgetown for Navaratri observances

Congratulating the Mandir’s leaders for their daily work in promoting faith and values, President Ali said this effort continues to build strong families, communities, and society.

He pointed out that it is such values that allow traditions, culture, and spirituality to remain alive in everyday life.

Reflecting on the significance of Navaratri, the President described spirituality as a guiding force in a troubled world.

“It is that spirituality that allows us to understand in a very troubling world how important humanity, service to humanity, and service to society is,” he noted.

President Ali at the Radha Krishna Mandir on Monday

President Ali encouraged citizens to be positive in their interactions with others.

“Life is about service. Life is about doing better for each other. Life is about seeing the best in every person,” he reminded, cautioning that when negativity overshadows positive energy, “all that we can expect is negative outcomes.”

The president further commended the involvement of young people at the Mandir, stressing that continuity and leadership are vital for the institution’s future vibrancy.

He reaffirmed the importance of faith to national resilience, noting that “no country can have a strong foundation if the pillar of spirituality is not strong enough to withstand the wind of uneasiness.”

Extending blessings for Navaratri, President Ali wished everyone good health and strength in the season ahead.