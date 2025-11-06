President Ali charts three-point plan for global climate action

– calls for accelerated energy transition, forest mainstreaming, and stronger adaptation financing at COP30

Addressing world leaders at the opening of the COP30 Summit in Belém, Brazil, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali outlined three major priorities that the world must urgently act upon to confront the global climate crisis.

The president urged accelerated action, collaboration, and fairness in the global approach to sustainable development, reminding the delegates that the world is at a decisive moment that requires courage, innovation, and solidarity.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, speaking at COP 30 in Brazil

“People everywhere, and in particular the people of the developing world, are offering practical, experience-based solutions,” President Ali said, adding that, “If we commit ourselves to shun extremism and instead promote collaboration… then Belém will be the turning point when the world moves from promises to progress.”

Energy

President Ali emphasised the importance of speeding up the global energy transition while ensuring energy security for everyone. He pointed out that new developments from the digital revolution, artificial intelligence, and automation require more energy.

Solar farm at Lethem in Region Nine provides clean and renewable energy

“We must accelerate the energy transition at the same time as we expand energy security,” he stated, calling for a dual-track approach, massive investments in renewable energy and the responsible, efficient use of remaining fossil fuels.

President Ali emphasised that the transition should rely on scientific evidence rather than catchy phrases. He stated that global competition should focus on carbon efficiency instead of traditional advantages.

In this regard, President Ali highlighted Guyana’s own path under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), which integrates solar, hydropower, and gas-to-energy initiatives to lower emissions and reduce energy costs.

These projects are integral to Guyana’s vision of securing prosperity, safeguarding its forests, and strengthening national energy resilience.

A section of Guyana’s vast forest

Forests and Biodiversity

Turning to the second pillar, President Ali said forests must be mainstreamed into the agenda, noting that they account for about one-third of all global emissions and remain the most viable and cost-effective opportunity for mitigation by 2030.

He praised Brazil for advancing the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF) and reaffirmed Guyana’s leadership as co-chair of the Forests and Climate Leaders’ Partnership (FCLP) alongside the United Kingdom. Through this mechanism, Guyana continues to push for fair and predictable forest financing that rewards countries for maintaining high forest cover and low deforestation rates.

Guyana, he noted, is expanding its protected areas to meet the 30 by 30 target and has launched the Global Biodiversity Alliance, an initiative designed to promote the value of nature beyond carbon.

“When people protecting nature share directly in its value, everyone wins,” the president said, underscoring Guyana’s principle that forest protection must translate into tangible benefits for communities.

Financing

President Ali’s third priority called for urgent progress on adaptation finance, especially for small and developing states already facing the severe impacts of climate change.

“Even if all mitigation targets are met, millions already live with the consequences of climate change. For them, adaptation is survival,” he asserted.

The Guyanese leader noted that investing in resilience is essential to protect lives, food systems, and economies, while strengthening stability and peace.

In Guyana, adaptation measures are among the largest in the country’s history, with major investments in drainage, irrigation, and climate-resilient infrastructure to safeguard communities against extreme weather events.

President Ali urged nations to rebuild trust in the multilateral process and work collectively to “fix the machinery of cooperation so that good ideas can move forward.“

He reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to being a global example of balanced, sustainable development, one that protects forests, uplifts people, and contributes to a more resilient planet.