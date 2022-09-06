President Ali commends top CSEC, CAPE  performers

– tremendous opportunities available for educational advancement

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali Monday evening congratulated the over 11,000 students who sat the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) for this year.

Guyana recorded improved performance at both examinations this year.

“I am delighted at the tremendous achievement of our top students. I want to congratulate all those students, who no doubt, exceeded their personal limitations. I want to congratulate the parents, teachers, community and all those who helped in shaping them, and allowing them to achieve this milestone,” Dr. Ali said in his virtual message.

President Ali noted that this is just the beginning of the prosperous road ahead, one in which continued dedication and commitment would bring joy and rewards.

For those who may not be satisfied with their final results, the president pointed out that Guyana is filled with numerous opportunities.

He encouraged them to press on until the final goal is achieved.

“You have other chances, do not be discouraged, do not loose focus, do not be disheartened, but find strength in understanding that you are still very young, you can rewrite your exams,” the president stressed.

He pointed to the many options that are available through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes and the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

“Look for opportunities, seek out what you are most comfortable with and work towards ensuring that you too fulfil you desires and ambition. This is just a brief stop in a long life ahead,” the president further encouraged.

He emphasised that every Guyanese is travelling the same path and will arrive at the one destination.

“That destination is one in which we empower, develop, education, advance ourselves, so that we can participate fully in the development of our country, the advancement of our own lives and the contribution to the community and society,” Dr. Ali added.

Some 671 students from 17 institutions, 12 public secondary schools and four private centres wrote CAPE for this year.

Guyana saw an increase of 93.22 per cent in 2022, from 90.86 per cent in 2021.

There was 100 per cent pass rate in 35 units while in another 28 units, there was a 75 per cent or higher pass rate.

Similar increases were recorded for CSEC with 68.5 per cent pass rate in 2022 from 66.36 per cent last year. A total of 10,368 candidates wrote this year with 62,990 subject entries.

Significant improvements were recorded for Mathematics of 34.26 per cent in 2022 from 31.6 per cent in 2021. As it relates to English A, there was an increase to 70.84 per cent in 2022 from 67.72 per cent in 2021.

Improvements were also recorded in English B, 72.47 per cent; Agricultural Science -double award 99.14 per cent; Agricultural Science – single award, 95.56 per cent; Music 100 per cent; Industrial Tech 98.68 per cent; Added Maths 53.88 per cent; and EDPM 90.90 per cent.

