President Ali commissions $553M Bartica Stelling

– Modern facility to boost economic activity, connectivity

For years, the people of Bartica have relied on their riverside hub as a lifeline to the rest of Guyana, and now the gateway has been transformed.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali commissioned the new $553 million Bartica Stelling, a modern, safer and more efficient port facility that promises to reshape daily life in Region Seven.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Sunday, President Ali hailed the project as a major investment in the region’s economic transformation, underscoring the port’s role in supporting tourism, mining, agriculture, and trade.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the gathering during the commissioning ceremony of the $553 million Bartica Stelling

“This is an investment that we believe will help in the transformation of Region Seven,” the president said. “It is part of a broader vision to modernise Guyana’s waterfront infrastructure, integrate our transport systems, and create opportunities that bring prosperity to everyone.”

Before the project’s execution, several setbacks were encountered when the first phase was awarded in 2017, including delays and complaints about the quality of work

The second phase came to a standstill until the PPP/C administration took office in August 2020.

Under President Ali’s leadership, work was advanced on the stelling to raise the standard to a satisfactory level while ensuring value for money.

Local contractor K&K Construction and Hardware Supplies, based in Bartica, won the contract after the project was retendered.

A section of the new $553 million Bartica Stelling

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill noted that the works were completed within the contract sum, calling it “a job well done” by the contractor and his team.

“This speaks to the visionary leadership of President Ali and the management style of the PPP/C administration. We promised the people of Bartica we would get it finished, and we have delivered,” he said.

Mayor of Bartica Anthony Murray described the commissioning as a “historic moment” for the township, noting that the facility will improve access, enhance safety, reduce costs for farmers and miners, and open doors for new markets.

The Bartica Stelling upgrade forms part of the government’s ongoing programme to modernise ports across Guyana, with similar works planned or underway in Parika, Vreed-en-Hoop, Supenaam, and Port Kaituma.