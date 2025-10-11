President Ali commissions SOMA Hotel

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Saturday commissioned the SOMA Hotel, a new state-of-the-art hospitality facility located in Houston, Greater Georgetown, marking yet another significant addition to Guyana’s rapidly expanding hotel and tourism landscape.

Ribbon cutting for the new SOMA Hotel

The head of state noted that the opening of the SOMA Hotel reflects the success of his government’s vision to position Guyana as a major destination for business, tourism, and investment.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering remarks at the commissioning ceremony of SOMA Hotel

“It was once a time when we were desperately trying to get one hotel,” President Ali said, before stating, “Now, they are here in abundance.”

The president reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for local and foreign investors, emphasising that Guyana’s transformation is only just beginning.

“What we are going to be building by 2030 is the most amazing, outside-of-the-box, imaginative, diversified, forward-looking economy the world has ever seen,” he declared.

The hotel is the first hospitality complex developed by CampBOSS Inc., the newly launched hospitality arm of TOTALTEC Inc., a leading Guyanese provider of integrated services to the energy and construction sectors.

Founder of the SOMA Hotel, Lars Mangal

TOTALTEC’s CEO, Lars Mangal said the facility represents the company’s commitment to national development and Guyanese excellence.

“Today, SOMA stands as a symbol of progress, a demonstration of what private initiative, national collaboration, and Guyanese excellence can achieve together,” Mangal stated. CEO of Go-Invest, Dr Peter Ramsaroop,

Go-Invest CEO, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop praised the wave of new hotel openings across the country, noting that many of them are locally owned and funded, a testament to the strength of the Guyanese private sector.

“We have opened many hotels over the last few months, and most of them are locally funded and locally owned. That’s what Guyana should be proud of,” Dr Ramsaroop said.

The new facility features a range of modern amenities designed to meet the growing demand from both business and leisure travellers. These include:

52 luxurious rooms, with plans to expand to over 100 within a year;

A restaurant seating 88 guests, including a VIP/conference dining area and a dedicated catering kitchen;

A fully equipped spa and fitness centre;

A modern conference facility for meetings and corporate events; and

A swimming pool and rooftop terrace for recreation and relaxation.

SOMA Hotel

The commissioning of SOMA Hotel underscores the private sector’s growing confidence in Guyana’s economy and the government’s continued efforts to ensure that local investors remain at the forefront of the country’s development story.