President Ali commits to securing land title for Ogle mandir

– says religious institutions are crucial partners in national development

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Saturday joined devotees at the Ogle Sanatan Dharma Sabha in observance of Navaratri, an annual Hindu festival.

In brief remarks to the audience, President Ali reiterated that while religious institutions are centres for spiritual renewal, they play an important role in national development.

He said as the world rapidly changes, these institutions must play a greater role in instilling values and principles that strengthen families, communities, and ultimately, the nation.

“Religious bodies in our country will have to carry a greater load in this very different world if we are to cement the values that shape us as a people and as a nation,” he stated.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Saturday joined devotees at the Ogle Sanatan Dharma Sabha

Recognising this crucial role, President Ali pledged to secure the land title for the Ogle Mandir.

He also announced that the government’s Wi-Fi initiative will soon be implemented at the location, ensuring greater connectivity for the community.

The Importance of Navaratri

As Hindus observe Navaratri, the head of state urged them to use the period of fasting and reflection to cultivate a deeper social conscience. He said their decision-making should extend beyond emotions and self-interest and prioritise the collective well-being of society.

He noted that spiritual and social consciousness cannot be separated from political and economic awareness, emphasising that an unfavourable political environment can hinder spiritual, familial, and community growth.

“The because we care grant is not a political, social or economic grant. It’s a grant that is also linked to this spiritual aspiration of what is taught in all the good books. Equity, helping the oppressed, helping those who are in need, supporting our children to get a better quality of education, bridging the inequality gap,” President Ali added.

‘A Wish Come True’

President of the Ogle Sanatan Dharma Sabha, Mohan Samwaru, highlighted the historic significance of President Ali’s visit, noting that it marks the first time in over 60 years that a sitting head of state has visited the Sabha.

“It has been painful to watch all past presidents put on their sirens and pass on that Railway Embankment. But you have made a wish come true for us this evening. After 60 years of existence, a head of state of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana is sitting with us,” Samwaru said.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali greets members of the Ogle Sanatan Dharma Sabha

He also acknowledged the president’s sacrifice in joining devotees, even on the night of Ramadan, a holy period of fasting and reflection for Muslims.

“You have shown us that your words are not just talk; you walk the talk. You speak of ‘One Guyana,’ and tonight, you have demonstrated it. You look beyond faith, beyond race, and that means everything to us,” he expressed.

Navaratri is an annual Hindu festival honouring the goddess Durga.

These religious festivals highlight Guyana’s unique multi-religious fabric. As Ramadan comes to an end, Navaratri is observed and soon the Christian community will observe Good Friday.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

