President Ali congratulates Guyanese on peaceful voting

– urges celebration of democratic values as nation awaits election results

In a brief statement, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has congratulated Guyanese on the peaceful electoral process held on September 1, during which thousands of Guyanese exercised their democratic right.

With the tabulation of votes already underway at several Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) centres, President Ali urged “all to celebrate our democratic values as we open another chapter in the development of our beautiful country.“

GECOM is moving swiftly to upload the statements of poll (SOPs) for the various districts and has already begun the tabulation of votes.

And according to the head of state, “By the end of today, the trend will be clear, and we will be in a position to move forward together.“

Guyanese can check the official updates in real time on the GECOM SOP Gallery at sopgallery.gecom.org.gy