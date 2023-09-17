President Ali, Congressional Black Caucus hold productive engagement

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Chairman Steven Horsford, and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus convened for a productive meeting Thursday last, at Capitol Hill, Washington, DC.

According to a recent statement issued by the caucus, the discussions centered around a range of global issues, including energy and food security, enhancing regional economic prosperity, and the importance of sustainability and environmental stewardship.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus of the United States Senate, Congressman Steven Horsford

During the meeting, President Ali and Chairman Horsford also took the opportunity to reaffirm the bilateral relationship that exists between the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the United States.

Both leaders underscored the need for ongoing dialogue and continued collaboration between the respective governments and the Congressional Black Caucus, aimed at advancing shared interests and objectives.

Also in attendance were Congressman Gregory Meeks and Congresswomen Yvette Clarke and Maxine Waters.

The engagement was part of President Ali’s three-day visit to Washington, DC, where he met with key stakeholders from the US Congress and the State Department, as well as the private sector, and university visits.

He also delivered a presentation at the Organisation of American States (OAS).

