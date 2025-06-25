President Ali hails Canada for supporting Guyana’s territorial sovereignty

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday evening, acknowledged the longstanding ties between Guyana and Canada, expressing gratitude to the Canadian government for its consistent support and solidarity with Guyana in the face of heightened aggression from Venezuela.

The head of state spoke about this partnership during the Canada Confederation’s 158th anniversary celebrations, held at the Official Residence of Canada’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Sébastien Sigouin.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the audience

The event brought together government officials, including Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, members of the diplomatic corps, private sector leaders and those from the indigenous community.

In his address, President Ali acknowledged that Guyana, like Canada, has a diverse and inclusive society, one where different cultures and religions have contributed to shaping a national identity.

“Just as we celebrate our diversity, so too must we be diligent to defend our sovereignty, and you have our full support,” the president said.

He added, “Our diversity can only thrive when the state is secure, and so our borders, our democracy and our freedom must always be rigidly guarded.”

Canada’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Sébastien Sigouin

Against this backdrop, he drew direct attention to Venezuela, which has intensified its claims to two-thirds of Guyana’s territory in recent months. These claims, the president reiterated, are legally unjust and historically unsung.

“And just as Canada was told to resist any attempt to diminish its territorial integrity, so too Guyana will defend its borders, so too will Guyana defend its borders with wavering resolve,” the Guyanese head of state declared.

He also expressed appreciation to the Canadian Government for its consistent support, both bilaterally and at multilateral forums, regarding Guyana’s sovereignty. He stressed that this support is not accidental but rooted in shared values of democracy and mutual respect.

The president commended Canada for its peaceful and credible elections earlier this year, recognising it as an inspiration for Guyana, which is preparing for its general and regional elections on September 1, 2025.

President Ali and High Commissioner Segouin, along with his spouse share a cake-cutting moment

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to uphold the same principles of “transparency,” “fairness,” and “respect” for the will of the people, saying, “In this we take inspiration and encouragement from our democratic partners, Canada, chief among them.”

Expanding on what the president said, High Commissioner Sigouin confirmed that Canada will collaborate with the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities, the Organisation of American States, and the Carter Centre to ensure the process remains accessible, transparent, and credible. Because “A strong democracy makes for a strong nation,” he stated.