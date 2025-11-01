President Ali hands over 26-seater bus to Rugby Federation, announces plan for dedicated facility

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) has received a brand new 26-seater bus that will aid in transporting athletes to and from training sessions as they prepare for the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championship.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, joined by Ministers of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr and Steven Jacobs, handed over the keys to GRFU’s President, Ryan Dey and other representatives during a simple handover ceremony at the State House on Friday.

The government’s contribution forms part of a plan to strengthen all sporting disciplines and ensure athletes have the resources they need to thrive.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr and Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, pose for a photograph with the GRFU representatives

President Ali said that while Guyana has traditionally focused on football and cricket, his government will ensure every sports discipline receives support, once the organisations are structured and inclusive.

“I want to make it clear: we’re investing in sports, upgrading facilities, and giving you tools. But we expect men to understand that women are equally important when it comes to sports development and giving them opportunities,” the president stated as he championed for more women to be included.

The head of state also announced plans to build a new rugby home either at Diamond on the East Bank Demerara or the East Coast of Demerara, in addition to handing over the bus.

This facility will be equipped with modern training facilities, and according to the president, “You will see that coming on board in the new year.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., explained that this latest initiative represents the strongest level of support the Rugby Federation has ever received from any previous administration.

As part of the National Sports Academy launched in 2022, rugby was made a core discipline, receiving support through improved lighting, upgraded washroom facilities, and rehabilitation of playing grounds at the National Park.

GRFU’s president Ryan Dey expressed gratitude to the government for its consistent support, lauding President Ali’s ‘open door policy’ towards the sporting community.

One female player, Carrin Carter, was moved to tears. She said the assistance has allowed the women’s team to return to competition after an eight-year absence.

“This is an emotional moment for me. We’re training now to go to the tournament in November, and we’re so grateful to President Ali for bringing us back on the circuit,” she said.

President Ali also announced a partnership with Fitness 53 Gym, owned by former West Indies cricketer Ramnaresh Sarwan, to provide two months of free training for national rugby players preparing for regional tournaments.