‘President Ali has restored dignity to the working class’ – GAWU President

Referencing the critical role that sugar and other agricultural sectors have played in restoring the Guyanese economy, President of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) Seepaul Narine commended President Dr Irfaan Ali for returning dignity to the country’s hardworking men and women.

Narine expressed his admiration for the President’s arduous work during the 77th commemoration of the Enmore Martyrs on Monday.

President of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU), Seepaul Narine

“Since 2020, the People’s Progressive Party government, under the leadership of President Dr Irfaan Ali, has worked with resolve to revitalise the sugar industry, bring relief to affected communities, and restore dignity to the working class,” Narine said.

He reminded the audience of the period between 2015 and 2020, when the previous administration dismantled the industry by closing sugar estates, which resulted in thousands of people losing their jobs.

“We must recall with sorrow and outrage the recent past when the sugar industry [came] under vicious assault from those who had no care for its value, its workers, or the communities that depended on it,” Narine said.

The GAWU head lauded the move by the PPP/C administration to conclude a historic three-year wage agreement, ensuring steady pay increases for employees of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

“This is not cheap talk or empty promises. It is a tangible investment and a clear demonstration of a caring and compassionate government,” Narine declared.

Speaking to a packed hall at the commemoration event, Narine described President Ali’s leadership as “nothing short of transformative.”

As part of its efforts to modernise the sugar industry, the PPP/C government has injected billions of dollars into mechanising aspects of production and improving facilities to boost output. Packaging plants are being upgraded in Albion and Blairmont to improve value-added products.

In the 2025 budget, GuySuCo was allocated a whopping $13.3 billion to ensure that work is expanded on an additional 3,000 hectares of land. The sum also covers the construction of more than 17 kilometres of all-weather access roads.