“President Ali has to return for a second term” – Vanessa Benn urges residents of Industry 

Vanessa Benn, Chairperson (Ag) for the Industry/Plaisance Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), and a candidate for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), warned that opportunities currently being enjoyed can be squandered if President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali does not get a second term.

The acting Industry/Plaisance chairperson was at the time delivering remarks at a massive public meeting held in Industry on the East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Referencing the landmark Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, which has allowed Guyana to earn US$750 million for its carbon sequestered in trees, Benn said, “We cannot afford to squander the wonderful opportunities that our country is going through, through the LCDS 2030 and the work of President Ali.”

Chairman of the Industry/Plaisance NDC, Vanessa Benn

Under President Ali’s leadership, the Guyanese economy is being diversified not only with oil and gas revenues, but resources earned from the protection of its natural resources.

She said a vote for the PPP/C means the continuation of the LCDS, which will “ensure that you get your garbage picked up every day, your drainage will be fixed, and all the necessary services for our NDC will have the necessary revenue.”

And so, she issued a clarion call to residents of Industry and surrounding communities to come out and vote on September 1 to advance progress.

“Ensure President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has his second term, and the world leaders will continue to work and support him and ensure that Guyana continues on a wonderful path of being a credible example for monitoring and supporting our natural resources,” Benn declared.