President Ali leads national clean-up campaign

– participates in tree-planting exercise

Despite rainy weather, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on Sunday morning, led the national clean up initiative and participated in a tree-planting exercise at the new Vreed-en-hoop roundabout in Region Three.

Early Sunday morning, His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali participated in the national clean-up and tree planting exercise

The initiative first began in 2022, under President Ali’s leadership, and has since been rolled out annually across the ten administrative regions in collaboration with key stakeholders.

The president remained hands on with the initiative, frequently joining citizens in removing waste and scrap metal from communities nationwide.

Some scenes from the clean-up exercise

While the president was in Region Three, other government officials including the Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, members of civil society and the private sector were at different locations playing their part.

Members of the joint services including the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) turned out in their numbers, demonstrating the public’s widespread support for the government’s cleaner and greener Guyana initiative.

Some scenes from the clean-up exercise The head of state interacts with a vendor President Ali interacts with a shopper President Ali visited the Hydronie-Parika Markets where he interacted with vendors and shoppers

Following the clean-up and tree-planting exercise, President Ali journeyed to the Hydronie-Parika Markets. He interacted with vendors and shoppers and listened to their issues.