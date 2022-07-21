President Ali makes impromptu visit to Meadow Bank Wharf

– Washroom facilities, lights, security among immediate improvements

A task force will be immediately established to advance a long-term masterplan to ensure a conducive working environment for the hundreds of fisherfolk who ply their trade at the Meadow Bank Wharf, East Bank Demerara.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali Thursday morning, toured the facility and interacted with wholesale and retail fish vendors to get a first-hand experience of the challenges persons are faced with there

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in the wee hours on Thursday, toured the facility to get a first-hand experience of the challenges persons face there.

The head of state’s thorough assessment was a response to the numerous complaints he received via letters from stakeholders who frequent the fisheries hub daily.

“I wanted to be out here in the working environment to understand the challenges that they are faced with in the environment that they operate in,” Dr. Ali explained.

He acknowledged that there were a number of challenges discovered during his almost two hour long and in-depth assessment, including infrastructure and security.

“I have asked the Minister of Agriculture to immediately deploy a task force here to look at some of the low hanging fruits, to improve the environment, and improve the security,” the Guyanese leader emphasised.

President Ali also disclosed that the government is looking to provide some level of illumination that will help enhance security at the location.

He said too, that the police will have to work immediately to establish a permanent presence at the wharf.

“…we are also looking at [installing] some washroom facilities and water and then look at a more holistic development plan for the area, because this is an area that serves a major part of the city, and beyond in terms of retail and wholesale aspect of the fisheries business,” the Head of State noted.

Industry’s importance

The president reiterated that the fisheries industry is critical for Guyana, and adds to the overall social and economic development of the nation, just as sugar, bauxite and other sectors.

“Fisheries industry is critically important. It supports thousands of jobs, it supports thousands of truck drivers, the ice houses, the boat operators. So, it is critical, and we are working to support the industry, building capacity,” President Ali stated.

To ensure there is sustainable supplies of fish and other sea food, Dr. Ali asserted that his government continues to invest in expanding the aquaculture industry, so that production can increase, which will allow for a more stable environment.

The PPP/C Administration since taking office has been working closely with the sector to help overcome the challenges and encourage growth.

The administration has created an aquaculture committee and rolled out a programme to promote the improvement of brackish water shrimp production, along the Corentyne Coast, which continues to boom and could surpass its initial yearly target.

Government has budgeted some $743.7 million in 2022 for the development of this subsector.

