President Ali names September 1 as Elections Day

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Sunday officially declared September 1, 2025 as Guyana’s General and Regional Elections.

The head of state made the announcement in his address to usher in the 59th Independence Anniversary celebrations held at the Albion Sport Complex in Region Six.

He informed Guyanese that he will soon issue the proclamation for the dissolution of parliament. This is usually the first step before general elections are hosted.

The Constitution of Guyana mandates that the general elections must be held within three months after Parliament is dissolved.

