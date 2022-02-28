President Ali off to CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in Belize

His Excellency, Dr. Irfaan Ali, departed Guyana today to attend the Thirty-Third Inter-Sessional Meeting of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize.

Under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Belize, the Honourable John Antonio Briceño, the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting is scheduled to take place from March 1-2.

According to information from the CARICOM Secretariat, the Opening Session on Tuesday will feature remarks by CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett; Outgoing CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Honourable Gaston Browne; and CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Briceño.

The opening session begins at 10:00 hrs (Belize Time).

During the two-day meeting, President Ali will join other Heads of Government from across the Region in deliberating on several matters, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Region; advancing the CARICOM Single Market and Economy to help build a more resilient Community; and advancing the CARICOM Agri-Food Systems Agency, with emphasis on regional food and nutrition security.

It is also expected that the leaders will engage the regional private sector, labour and civil society; and discuss climate change action following last year’s COP-26 and the security situation in the Region.