President Ali orders swift action to safeguard Guyanese nationals in Jamaica

-GDF, CDC ready to assist as ‘Melissa’ develops into rare Category 5 hurricane

The government is closely monitoring the approach of Hurricane Melissa, which is now threatening Jamaica, where several Guyanese students and nationals reside.

In a swift response, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to remain in direct communication with Guyanese living in Jamaica to ensure their safety and well-being.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“I want to assure all of you that I am in contact with the officials in Jamaica. I’ve asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also to be fully engaged. We are also working with the private sector to get some level of support to the students and any vulnerable families in Jamaica“, President Ali stated.

Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sharon Roopchand-Edwards, has been mandated to engage Guyana’s Honorary Consul and reach out to students and other nationals to assess their needs and coordinate any necessary support, including care packages.

Government officials have also been in steady contact with both the Jamaican Government and emergency services on the island.

Meanwhile, President Ali has further directed the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to be on standby for deployment, should assistance be required.

“I have also sent a letter to the Government of Jamaica, telling them that the Guyana Defence Force and the CDC is fully mobilised and stand ready to support every effort in this very dangerous situation”, the president underscored.

President Ali emphasised the importance of remaining calm and united, assuring that firm mechanisms are in place to assist Guyanese affected by the storm.

The president has reaffirmed Guyana’s solidarity with the people of Jamaica and assured that the government is prepared to offer help in the wake of any potential impact.

Students or nationals in Jamaica seeking assistance or information are encouraged to contact the Permanent Secretary at 592-592-611-0345 or via email at ps@minfor.gov.gy.

Hurricane Melissa, which rapidly intensified overnight, has reached Category 4 with sustained winds of 140 mph, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

The system is expected to strengthen into a rare Category 5 hurricane by late Sunday or early Monday.

The center of the storm is currently located about 110 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica and the storm is moving westward at 3 mph.