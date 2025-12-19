President Ali outlines major development push for Wakenaam during Region Three outreach

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive development and people-centred investment, assuring residents of Wakenaam that the island will not be left behind under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration.

Addressing a large gathering during a government outreach on the island on Thursday, President Ali thanked residents for their strong support in the recent elections and said the resounding mandate places a responsibility on the government to deliver tangible improvements to people’s lives.

“We are going to invest in you, the people. Regardless of where you live, Wakenaam, Leguan or anywhere else, you must have access to good quality services, safe communities, healthcare and real developmental opportunities,” the President affirmed.

His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The president pointed to the transformation seen over the last five years, noting that increased land values, improved educational outcomes, expanded agricultural support and upgraded infrastructure are the direct result of sustained government investment and renewed confidence in the island’s economy.

Noting that development must go beyond words, President Ali said, “We have shown you our love not by talk, but by investment, by bringing real, tangible development to this island and every community.”

The head of state announced a series of initiatives aimed at accelerating growth, including the completion of the island’s main roads and bridges, the development of a comprehensive drainage plan, and stricter oversight of contractors to ensure the timely delivery of projects.

He emphasised that contracts will be terminated for contractors who do not perform.

Major investments were also outlined for healthcare, agriculture, energy and transportation. By the end of January, Wakenaam is expected to have a dedicated ambulance service, while farmers will benefit from digitally enabled agricultural extension services, including AI-supported advisory systems.

Plans are also in place to bring the island’s solar farm fully online, paving the way for reduced electricity costs.

On transportation, President Ali announced improvements to ferry services, including the deployment of a new ferry and the return of the Hercules to serve Wakenaam and Leguan, with a fixed and published schedule to support farmers, commuters and economic activity.

“We are a government that does not hide from issues. We confront them, we deal with them, because you must know that we have your back,” he stated.

The president also highlighted upcoming investments in public safety, including street lighting, a safe-city camera system, and the establishment of a landfill site to improve sanitation and environmental management.

President Ali said the outreach reflects the government’s broader philosophy of putting people at the centre of development, supported by digitised systems that track and resolve citizens’ concerns. He noted that more than 8,000 issues raised by residents in Region Three between 2020 and 2025 were successfully resolved.

As the engagement concluded, the President urged residents to continue working with the government to build a stronger, more prosperous Wakenaam.

“Together, we will continue the heavy lifting. This is what the People’s Progressive Party Civic has always been about building a country that puts people first.”