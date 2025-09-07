President Ali outlines plan to tackle corruption

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has on Sunday affirmed that there is a plan to tackle corruption, acknowledging that it undermines the efficiency, fairness and credibility of the public service.

President Ali made the statement during his inaugural speech as the 9th Executive President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana at State House in Georgetown.

He said Guyana’s anti-corruption efforts will be strengthened by establishing a dedicated anti-corruption unit to remove the issue from institutions and hold public and private officials to the highest standards of integrity.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers remarks at the inauguration ceremony held at State House on Sunday

The president asserted that every official will be required to account for their personal assets, and anyone who cannot do so will face the full force of the law.

He assured that both the “corrupted and the corrupters” will be pursued, leaving no room for impunity.

The head of state also made it clear that his government does not have a system of lobbying.

“Any person representing themselves as lobbyists or preventing access to anyone in government is misrepresenting themselves and misleading others,” the head of state noted.

He pledged prosperity for every Guyanese in his next five-year term.