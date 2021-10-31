President Ali participating in COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali has arrived in Scotland to participate in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP) 26.

The President, who left Guyana on Saturday morning, was received by a representative of the Queen upon his arrival in Glasgow earlier today.

President Ali has a packed schedule of activities planned. He is expected to deliver several addresses at key high-level climate summits, participate in several international round-table discussions and partake in bilateral meetings with other Heads of State and Government officials.

The Guyanese Head of State has already met and engaged with Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, St Lucia’s Prime Minister, Phillip J Pierre and the Bahamas’ Prime Minister, Philip Davis.

President Ali has been passionate about mitigating the effects of climate change and about helping not just Guyana, but other nations, including Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Last week, the President launched the national consultation process for Guyana’s expanded Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, which will be used to guide the country’s future developments while prioritising climate sustainability and resilience.

COP26 is slated to run from today to November 12 and will see the attendance of many Heads of State.