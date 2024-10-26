President Ali pays heartful tribute to King Charles

– Highlights his commitment, work within the Commonwealth

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali honoured His Majesty King Charles III during a dinner hosted for leaders attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa on Friday.

The Guyanese head of state praised the monarch’s leadership and personal commitment to global betterment, recalling his visit to Dumfries House in Scotland.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at the event held on Friday

There, he witnessed, initiatives focused on youth empowerment, traditional skills preservation, and STEM education.

He highlighted the estate’s integration of tradition and modernity, particularly through sustainable housing and a wellness center for mental health, which supports the National Health Service.

“I share these stories because they reveal at a very human level, His Majesty’s dedication to bettering the world and a determination to reach those who might otherwise be overlooked, helping them to transform their lives,” the president expressed.

These undertakings, according to President Ali should serve as an inspiration to all the Commonwealth countries.

“If we can all visit that estate and learn about the contribution of that estate and the transformation of that community and witness for ourselves the innovation, we will all want to have such an estate of harmony and innovation in each of our countries,” he said.

The Guyanese president continued his tribute, stating that the initiatives are part of King Charles’ holistic vision, that focuses on climate action, biodiversity, urban environments, and youth support across the Commonwealth.

His Majesty King Charles III speaking during a dinner hosted for leaders attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa on Friday

Guyana is collaborating with the King’s Foundation on Sustainable Urban Development. President Ali urged other Commonwealth nations to follow in these steps.

Reflecting on Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy, the Guyanese leader commended King Charles for upholding a life of service and adapting to contemporary challenges. President Ali also recognised Queen Camilla’s support and dedication to various causes.

Meanwhile, King Charles expressed optimism that discussions facilitated and the commitments made to each other ‘will plant the seeds of a more resilient future’.

The Commonwealth comprises 56 countries, across all inhabited continents. 33 members are small states, including 25 small island developing states.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

