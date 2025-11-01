President Ali presents new bus to GCB, vows greater support for sports nationwide

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday presented a brand-new 26-seater bus to the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) as part of the government’s ongoing investments in sports development across Guyana.

Earlier on Friday, a similar bus was presented to the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), following previous contributions to the Guyana Rifle Association.

There are upcoming contributions planned for Badminton and Squash Associations, and another in the new year for the Chess Federation.

President Ali noted that these donations stemmed from consultations with athletes who identified transportation as one of their biggest challenges, second only to facilities and equipment.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, handing over the keys of the new bus to GCB’s President Bissoondyal Singh in the presence of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“We’re investing in this infrastructure, we’re investing in these facilities, we’re investing in the tools, but we expect the sporting bodies and association to give women an equal chance and I’m going to ensure that this happens,” the head of state said, reiterating his government’s commitment to equality in sport.

This is part of the government’s effort to develop sports fully and include communities in remote areas.

The former West Indies captain Ramnaresh Sarwan has visited hinterland communities to establish a national heritage team.

“I expect to see a full a full hinterland [team] …in those tournaments, the women and the men and let me be very clear on cricket, I’m not looking at cricket here in Guyana alone,” the president said.

To further transform the cricket landscape in Guyana, President Ali announced plans to establish a world-class academy, high-performance centres, and international standard facilities that would position cricket as both a national and regional economic driver.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, noted that over the past five years, more than 571 community grounds were upgraded nationwide, with more than 150 of them newly outfitted with lights.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, a former cricketer himself, said that investments in the game’s infrastructure are also intended to bolster the revival of West Indies cricket, ensuring Guyana plays a central role in that regional resurgence.