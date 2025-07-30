President Ali promotes thousands of GPF ranks

Thousands of ranks in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will receive highly anticipated promotions starting on August 1, 2025.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement on Wednesday when he addressed police officers at the force’s headquarters at Eve Leary in Georgetown.

The head of state acknowledged the years of dedication and sacrifice that many ranks have given to the nation, noting that the long-overdue promotions are meant to recognise their excellent record of service, conduct and professionalism within the force.

President Dr Mohamed Irfan Ali addressing the ranks of the GPF

He outlined a detailed promotional breakdown that spans the lower and middle ranks of the GPF:

Constables with five to seven years of service, who have not yet been promoted and who have no disciplinary issues, will be elevated to lance corporal and placed at the highest end of that salary scale.

Current lance corporals will be moved to the highest level of the lance corporal pay scale.

Constables with eight to 10 years of service will be promoted to corporal and also receive the highest salary within that rank.

Corporals who have served between eight to 10 years will now be placed at the top of the corporal scale.

Ranks with 10 to 13 years of service will be promoted to sergeant, while those between 13 and 15 years will be retained as sergeants, but moved to the highest level of the sergeant scale.

Any officer with more than 20 years of service, who has not yet reached the rank of inspector, will be automatically adjusted to that rank, receiving the salary of an inspector, so long as their record is clean.

The president described this restructuring as a major institutional reform that puts performance and integrity at the centre of police advancement.

“We had people with more than 20 years of service retiring as Constables and Corporals,” he said.

“If we catch anybody doing anything illegal, taking anything you are not supposed to take, you are out of the post.”

He emphasised that this is not a one-off gesture but part of a broader effort to professionalise the GPF and ensure it operates with fairness and discipline.

With these changes, the president said that officers now have a greater incentive to stay the course, execute their duties with distinction, and uphold the law with integrity.