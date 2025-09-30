President Ali pushes national waste management, green space initiative

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is pushing ahead with Guyana’s National Solid Waste Management and Beautification Initiative. The president met with Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand and a team of technical officers on Monday.

During the meeting, the head of state outlined plans for new and expanded landfill sites nationwide, emphasising the government’s commitment to promoting cleaner communities and implementing sustainable waste management solutions.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali meeting with the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand and a team of technical officers

A collaborative approach will be taken with this initiative, President Ali said, highlighting the important roles of the Ministry of Housing and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce.

These ministries will work along with the local government ministry to identify suitable areas for the creation of green spaces and community beautification projects.

Work is expected to commence before the end of the year, according to a statement from President Ali’s official social media page.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal, Minister within the Ministry of Housing Vanessa Benn, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation Zulfikar Ally, and Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs participated in the discussions with the head of state.