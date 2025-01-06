President Ali reaffirms commitment to Region Ten’s development

Having already invested billions of dollars to integrate Region Ten into Guyana’s path to prosperity, the PPP/C Government is reaffirming its commitment to continue investing substantially in the region.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced development plans within the housing sector that is already in the pipeline.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The head of state addressed a large gathering of Lindeners during an impromptu meeting in Victory Valley on Sunday.

“We are going to work on regularising and giving another 1,000 titles to persons living here. And we are going to work to find the land so we can meet the demand,” he said.

In 11 priority areas which include Ituni and Amelia’s Ward, some 800 lots will be regularised in the first half of 2025.

The president also provided other key statistics that reflect the massive investments being made in the region, particularly within the housing and public works sectors.

“From 2020 to now, in order to give and deliver to you housing and house lots, we invested more than $5.8 billion here in Linden, more than 600 per cent than the last government invested in all of their five years in office,” he highlighted.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the gathering in Victory Valley, Linden on Sunday

In 2024, under the miscellaneous roads programme, $7.6 billion was invested in Region Ten, resulting in the construction of 535 roads.

“Almost all of these roads went to local contractors and local people. This is a demonstration of love,” the president said.

Since 2020, a whopping $96 billion was expended to enhance the region’s infrastructure, which include the Linden to Mabura Road network and the Soesdyke to Linden highway.

President Ali said this amount far exceeds the investments made by the previous administration and is reflective of his government’s commitment to enhancing the livelihoods of residents across Region 10.

“In the whole five years of the APNU+AFC, they spent less than 0.3 per cent of what we are spending in public works for your development,” he said.

A section of the gathering at Victory Valley

The government plans to conduct a reassessment of the Victory Valley community to examine which areas are not susceptible to flooding in order to regularise and grant ownership of land.

Plans are underway to build a boxing gym, a community centre, and a basketball court, facilities that will foster stronger community ties and create job opportunities for local residents.

According to the president, these investments aim to stimulate sustainable development in the region, while building a foundation of trust with the people.

President Ali also emphasised his government’s unified and inclusive approach to leadership and he appealed to Lindeners for their continued support.

A section of the gathering at Victory Valley

“You have never given us the political responsibility here in Linden and Region Ten. All we seek is not power. We seek your support so that we can win here and get the political responsibility to show you what good, committed, selfless leadership can bring to your region. I am asking for political responsibility by your support, not political power,” the president said.

President Ali was accompanied by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

