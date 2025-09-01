President Ali reaffirms national security readiness amid recent Venezuelan border threat

On Monday, September 1, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali expressed his deep concern over recent gunfire along the Upper Cuyuni River in the vicinity of Bamboo, near the Guyana-Venezuelan border.

On August 31, 2025, Guyana’s Joint Services patrol came under fire from the Venezuelan shore while escorting nine GECOM officials and ballot boxes.

The escort team was conducting official duties in support of GECOM’s ballot distribution to remote polling stations in Region 7.

The patrol, which comprised ranks from the Guyana Defence Force and the Guyana Police Force, immediately returned fire and successfully manoeuvred the escort team out of danger. No injuries were sustained by any personnel, and no election materials were damaged or compromised.

President Ali addresses the media on Monday

“It is concerning. We’ve had fire from the Venezuelan side a number of times in recent months,” the head of state confirmed. “The security forces are on full alert, they have their strength, they’re ready, and they have the equipment.”

President Ali reassured citizens that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and other national security entities are thoroughly fortified and fully prepared to address any threats to Guyana’s sovereignty.

“We have invested a lot in the military…and I’m confident with what they have on our borders and the systems they have in place.”

While addressing the border incident, President Ali also spoke of Guyana’s unwavering support for democratic principles, national sovereignty, and regional peace.

“We support democracy. We will support anything to eliminate any threat to our security, not only our sovereignty, but also to the region,” the Guyanese leader stated.

He called for continued regional cooperation in confronting transnational crime, illicit drug trafficking, and other destabilising forces.

“We must all come together to fight transnational crime, and we will support every effort to smash the illicit drug trade.”

The government, the president said, remains vigilant and proactive in its approach to regional security, prioritising diplomacy, defence preparedness, and multilateral cooperation.