President Ali reiterates five-year plan for prosperity

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced on Sunday a framework to catapult Guyana’s progress and development in the next five years.

After reciting the oath of office to become the 9th Executive President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to serve a second term, President Ali said his mission for the next five years is to “turn ambition into reality.”

Speaking to thousands of persons attending the swearing-in ceremony on the lawns of State House in Georgetown, President Ali laid out critical elements of his government’s plan for Guyana’s future by 2030.

He said it will include “seamless infrastructure between every region, first world health and education services, first world digital infrastructure, advancing our new smart city – Silica City, and a shipping and logistic hub linking Brazil and CARICOM, thereby creating new markets and opening up new opportunities.”

While the government has its plan, President Ali said it must work in tandem with the private sector.

He noted that the private sector must stand ready to drive wealth and job creation while ensuring fairness to its workers, upholding social responsibility and contributing to the broader well-being of society.