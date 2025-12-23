President Ali swears in Justice Rafiq Khan as 7th appellate judge

Senior Counsel Rafiq Turhan Khan was officially sworn in as a Justice of Appeal during a ceremony held on Tuesday at State House, presided over by His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The appointment follows a recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission and is made in accordance with Article 128(1) of the Constitution of Guyana. Justice Khan’s swearing-in completes one of the seven appointments to the Court of Appeal announced earlier this year, marking the first time such a significant number of judges were appointed to the appellate court simultaneously.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, President Ali highlighted the critical role of the Court of Appeal within Guyana’s judicial system, describing it as a central safeguard in the administration of justice. The Court, he noted, serves as an essential intermediary between the High Court and Guyana’s apex court, the Caribbean Court of Justice, ensuring consistency, accountability, and the correction of judicial errors.

“The right of appeal must remain a fundamental pillar of due process,” President Ali stated, emphasising that the appellate system protects against arbitrary decision-making and reinforces public confidence in the rule of law.

President Ali described Justice Khan’s elevation as a recognition of his extensive legal experience, integrity, and sound judicial temperament, noting that his appointment will strengthen the deliberative capacity of the Court of Appeal and improve efficiency in managing its caseload.

“With this appointment, we are not only securing the service of a jurist of exceptional calibre but also advancing judicial efficiency to ensure timely hearings and well-reasoned judgements,” the President said.

He added that access to fair and expeditious justice is vital to civic trust and social cohesion.

Justice Khan was exhorted to uphold the constitution and administer justice without fear or favour, with the president expressing confidence that he will bring diligence, intellectual rigour, and integrity to his new role.

The president also commended Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire, Chief Justice (ag) Justice Navendra Singh, and Director of Public Prosecutions Mrs Shalimar Ali-Hack for their ongoing efforts to modernise and strengthen Guyana’s judicial institutions through improved systems and processes.

“Strong and resilient systems are what ensure the survival and effectiveness of the justice we deliver,” President Ali noted, underscoring the importance of institutional reform along with individual excellence.

Justice Khan assumes office with effect from December 23, 2025, in the 56th year of the Republic of Guyana.