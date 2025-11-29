President Ali to launch flagship five-year blueprint for rapid economic expansion and transformative infrastructure

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday evening announced that the government of Guyana will soon unveil a comprehensive national economic expansion and infrastructure integration plan.

The president said it will include the sweeping transformation to take place over the next five years, one he described as unmatched in scale, ambition, and national impact.

Delivering the feature address at the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber’s Annual Awards Presentation Dinner at Georgetown’s Marriott Hotel, President Ali said the plan will reflect the country’s rapidly accelerating development trajectory, driven by historic investments across the energy sector, infrastructure, logistics, and diversified industries.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address at the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber’s Annual Awards presentation dinner

“This journey is now getting fired up,” the President told the packed gathering of industry leaders, policymakers and private-sector executives. “In the coming days, I will open with great clarity the economic expansion, infrastructure integration and development projections for our country over the next five years.”

US$10B development at Wales and Berbice

The president said that Guyana is entering a phase of unprecedented investment, with Wales and Berbice emerging as the nucleus of a new national energy ecosystem.

At Wales, more than US$4 billion will be invested over five years in the gas-to-energy project, power plants, fabrication facilities, industrial zones, marine infrastructure, and logistics services.

In Berbice, a second gas project, a deep-water port, industrial expansion, and the massive gas pipeline, estimated alone at over US$2 billion, will anchor another wave of national development.

Combined, these regions will drive close to US$10 billion in new infrastructure and energy-linked investment.

“This is remarkable,” President Ali said. “If this does not excite us as a people, I don’t know what will.”

Attendees at the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber’s Annual Awards presentation dinner at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown

1.3 million barrels of oil per day by 2030

Guyana is projected to end the year producing approximately 930,000 barrels of oil per day, up from 650,000 barrels earlier in the year. By 2030, production is expected to reach a conservative 1.3 million barrels per day.

The President, however, cautioned that the global energy outlook indicates an oversupply environment between 2025 and 2030, meaning Guyana must continue to build a competitive, efficient, and technologically advanced energy ecosystem.

“This industry is price, cost, technology and regulatory sensitive,” he stressed, noting that every risk associated with global commodity markets is magnified in oil and gas. “That is why disciplined, careful planning is essential.”

Building a workforce to match expansion

President Ali emphasised that the nation’s success depends heavily on human capital readiness.

“The greatest complaint in the private sector today is a shortage of human capital,” he said, urging workers to embrace upskilling, higher productivity, and a culture of excellence to match the pace of national transformation.

A lack of workforce maturity or inefficiency, he warned, can threaten competitiveness and undermine national development.

Despite Guyana’s rapid ascent, the President urged discipline and long-term thinking.

“We cannot afford to be swept away by the tide of optimism,” he cautioned. “Our future is glorious, but we must temper expectations.”

He reaffirmed that the Government’s approach is to convert oil wealth into productive assets such as roads, ports, energy infrastructure, human capital development, and diversified industries.

“The economy is in safe hands, your hands, our hands, the nation’s hands,” he affirmed.