President Ali turns sod for $4B Marriott hotel at CJIA

─ says partnerships key for development

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has said the creation of a good climate for investment, accompanied by the establishment of strong partnerships are important to Guyana’s continued development.

President Ali was speaking at the sod turning for the new $4 billion Courtyard by Marriott hotel, to be built near the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

[L-R]- Representative of Marriott International, Mr. Eduardo Reple; Representative of Cardinal Investment Inc./ Bassoo Building and Civil Engineering Contractors, Mr. Roy Bassoo; His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali; US Ambassador to Guyana, H.E. Sarah Ann-Lynch; Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond turn the sod for the new Courtyard by Marriott hotel at CJIA

“We have seen over the last year, great enthusiasm from investors all across the world, especially from the US,” President Ali said.

He lauded the Government’s relationship with the United States (US) Embassy which continues to promote Guyana’s business opportunities.

The establishment of the hotel will expand the hospitality sector and create more job opportunities. In this vein, President Ali said his Administration is currently engaged with over 40 international investors to invest in various businesses at CJIA.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the sod turning ceremony for the Courtyard by Marriott

The President noted that there is limited land at the airport to facilitate the wave of investment opportunities that are available.

President Ali said the investment interests are indicative of the transformation that will be taking place near the airport.

“You will see Government itself investing billions of dollars over the next five years in the catchment area… We are already talking to urban planners and our local planners. We have established a group looking at the development of Silica City and the type of infrastructure that will surround Silica City,” the President said.

Some of the projects the Administration wants to attract investors for include the building of a first-class marina in the Demerara River, a “world class” resort for the Linden-Soesdyke Highway and, a“super highway” to reduce traveling woes between CJIA and Georgetown.

President Ali is inviting those interested in Guyana’s development to pitch their proposals to the Administration.

“Any Guyanese with a plan, come knock on the door. Guyana is open for every single one.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill commended the partnership among Cardinal Investment Inc., Bassoo Building and Civil Engineering Contractors and Mariott International which will see the second Marriott-branded hotel constructed in Guyana.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali signs the spade used to turn the sod for the $4 Billion Courtyard by Marriott hotel

The Minister said the hotel will complement the current CJIA modernisation project that is nearing completion.

“This is a big investment, but our Government is also facilitating the smaller investments to ensure that our airport serves with excellence and provides that welcoming environment to showcase the masterpiece of Guyana and the character of the Guyanese hospitality.”

Additionally, US Ambassador H.E. Sarah-Ann Lynch in her address underscored some of the benefits the hotel will bring to Guyanese nationals.

The Ambassador stated, “this hotel will create good jobs for Guyanese, training them on the skills necessary for work at a world-class hospitality company. These skills will be based on valuable US export, services and knowledge transfer which we hope will continue in the coming years.”

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar, and Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Hon. Susan Rodrigues, diplomats, heads of agencies and private sector representatives were in attendance.

Courtyard by Marriott will be constructed and opened for business by 2023.