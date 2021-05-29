President Ali visits flood-affected villages in Mahaicony River

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar and other officials visited flood-affected villages in the Mahaicony River on Friday. The outreach was part of the Government’s efforts to assess and provide support to inundated communities, due to persistent heavy rainfall and high tides.

During the visit, Minister Indar, said the President’s visit is testament to the seriousness of the flooding.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali chats with this Mahaicony resident while taking a tour of the flood-affected community.

“What we have to look at right now is to save limb and life; to make sure that families are preserved and to have things to get by.”

He added that the Government, along officers within Region Five, will establish a mobile mechanism so that affected communities can access cleaning and medical supplies. The Minister also revealed that the Government is assessing high ground as resting place for animals until the water recedes.

Meanwhile, Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig said the most affected areas are Regions One, Two, Three, Five, Six and Nine.

“What we find is that farmlands are mostly affected, but then you have instances in which homes have been affected. Since then, the Commission has been working closely with all ten administrative regions to ensure that the regional response mechanism is activated and they are responding in a coordinated manner.”

A flood-affected area in Region Five

In Region Nine, where the flooding has been severe, the DG noted that the Town Council and the Regional Democratic Council have established temporary shelters. The CDC has also established a shelter in the region for men and women.

Vice Chairman of the Mahaica-Mahaicony-Abary Agriculture Development Authority Mr. Mohamed Zaid Rafeeoodeen said efforts are being made to support affected farmers and residents. He said excavators have been mobilised to raise the river embankment. This, the Vice Chairman said, will stop the overflowing of water into farmlands.

During the President’s outreach, 200 food hampers along with cleaning supplies were distributed to the villages.

The CDC, along with all relevant authorities have assured residents that they would continue to monitor and support the flood-affected villages.