President Ali’s education reforms attracting thousands of youths – Cotton Tree resident

The massive transformation in the education sector over the past five years has compelled young Tanuja Singh of Cotton Tree, West Coast of Berbice, to be an advocate for President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s second term.

Speaking before thousands of Guyanese at a rally in Bath Village on Sunday, the young woman shared how the government’s focus on education has not only changed her life, but the lives of thousands across Guyana.

Tanuja Singh of Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice, addresses the large gathering at a public rally in Bath

Singh is currently pursuing a Diploma in Public Management at the University of Guyana, a feat that seemed nearly impossible before the PPP/C government removed the tuition for UG students.

“I’m not just talking about opportunity — I’m living it,” she told the cheering audience. “I’ve been able to turn my aspirations into reality, and I know this can be the story for so many others.”

The University of Guyana

During the past five years, the PPP/C government not only introduced free university education, it also expanded technical training programmes for young people.

Singh detailed that these measures have transformed access to education, making it a right for all, rather than a privilege for the few.

“This is a movement that puts youth empowerment at its heart. Our voices are being heard, our presence recognised, and real doors are opening for us to grow and lead,” the young woman said.

With elections swiftly approaching, Singh is urging young people to vote for a continuation of the transformation experienced in the education sector since August 2020.