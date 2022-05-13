President and Opposition Leader hold consultation on constitutional appointments

The Consultations in respect of the appointments of persons to constitutional and statutory commissions, were initiated between His Excellency President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Leader of the Opposition and Member of Parliament, Mr. Aubrey C. Norton by letter under the hand of the Hon. Gail Teixeira, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance and Member of Parliament, dated April 29, 2022.

This letter fixed today, the 13th May at 15:00h, for an in-person consultation.

Present at the meeting at the Office of the President were His Excellency President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, the Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC. MP., Member of Parliament and the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Aubrey C. Norton, Member of Parliament accompanied by Mr. Roysdale Forde SC, Member of Parliament.

Prior to today’s meeting, the Leader of the Opposition by letter dated 9th May 2022, requested details of the appointments to be made.

Minister Teixeira responded on 11th May, 2022 providing the details of the Commissions and the names of the persons who are the subject of the consultations to be appointed to those Commissions.

These are Integrity Commission the Judicial Service Commission, Police Service Commission, and Teaching Service Commission.

The Leader of the Opposition in a letter dated the 12th May, requested further information regarding the names under consideration. On the same day Minister Teixeira responded requesting specificity on the information that is being requested.

At the meeting held today, the Leader of the Opposition clarified that the information that is being requested are the Curriculum Vitae (CV’s) of the persons under consideration and the President agreed to make those CVs available within two days. It was further agreed that the consultations will be guided by the Constitution and the in-person consultations will resume on a date to be fixed, but within a week.

