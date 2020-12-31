President announces $25,000 grant for Public Servants

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, today, announced a one-off grant of $25,000 that will be paid to workers in the Public Sector.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The more than $2 billion would be paid to over 60,000 workers within the Central Government, statutory bodies, subvention agencies, public corporations, teachers, medical workers, Joint Services, government pensioners and staff of the University of Guyana to assist them with the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Ali said the initiative will also extend to current workers of the Guyana Sugar Corporation.

Late last month, Dr. Ali announced a two-week bonus and risk allowances for all healthcare workers.

On December 11, the President also announced that members of the Guyana Defence Force could expect a two-week, tax-free bonus in December.

Meanwhile, the Head of State said sugar workers who are “unconscionably” deprived of their livelihood by the APNU+AFC Government would be provided with transitional support “as we continue to restructure the industry in keeping with the PPP’s promise.”

Those workers can expect to benefit within the new year.