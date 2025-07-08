President lauds ‘unbreakable solidarity’ in CARICOM Day message

In a heartwarming message shared on CARICOM DAY (July 7, 2025), President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali praised the rich cultural heritage and shared history of the Caribbean Community, hailing the “unbreakable bonds of regional solidarity that have made CARICOM a towering symbol of unity and cooperation for more than five decades.”

President Ali reflected on Guyana’s long-standing commitment to regional cohesion, reaffirming that the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic government remains resolute in playing its role in regional collaboration, as the region’s development hinges on a collective work ethic rooted in unity.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali participated in the opening Plenary session of the 49th meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM (Caribbean Community), which is taking place in Montego Bay, Jamaica

“Guyana remains unequivocally committed to regional integration, a principled commitment from which my government will not rescind, resile, or recede. Our collective future, as Caribbean peoples, lies in our ability to bravely and wisely work together in a common cause,” the president stated.

The message, shared on the President’s Facebook page, also included a call to action by His Excellency.

“Regional integration is no longer a lofty aspiration; it is an urgent necessity, and one that is now more critical and compelling than ever,” he said.

President Ali acknowledged that while the region remains vulnerable to numerous external pressures, it also offers fertile ground for robust and diverse alliances.

He cited several challenges facing CARICOM, noting the community’s role as both a “collective shield and moral compass.”

“The daunting headwinds that confront our fragile region compel us to boldly and collaboratively deepen our multifaceted partnerships. These include the rising frequency and intensifying impact of natural disasters, the existential threat of global climate change, the unpredictable volatility of external markets, and the pressing need to preserve our precious region as a zone of peace, free from territorial aggression, internal instability, and the menacing scourge of transnational crime. In these perilous times, CARICOM remains our collective shield and moral compass,” the President elaborated.

The President urged all stakeholders to be persistent in their endeavour to expand intra-regional trade, as Guyana continues to explore ways of fostering growth in the region.

President Ali said, “We must vigorously strengthen and strategically expand intra-regional trade, aggressively advance our efforts toward long-term food security, and ensure resilient energy systems and sustainable environmental protections. Guyana is committed to playing its part in these ambitious undertakings—whether through our growing food production capacity, emerging energy resources, or our support for regional mechanisms aimed at deepening integration.”

The Head of State also used the opportunity to encourage his fellow leaders to chart new courses of trade, as this will aid in alleviating economic threats that are prevalent in small and vulnerable states.

“At the same time, we must continue to engage traditional partners while proactively forging new strategic alliances, so as to guard against the looming threat of economic protectionism that endangers the economic sovereignty of small and vulnerable states,” President Ali expressed.

He also reminded that CARICOM’s strength depends not only on economic and environmental cooperation, but on the defence of democratic values across its member states.

“Importantly, we must also safeguard and vigorously defend our cherished democratic traditions. The strength and viability of our regional project depends on the preservation and integrity of the democratic values we hold dear. Our member states must remain firmly within the democratic fold, ensuring that the respect for the democratic will of the people remains eternally inviolable,” he stated.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali sharing a light moment with other representatives at the CARICOM Regional Heads of Government Meeting, currently being held in Montego Bay, Jamaica

The Guyanese Head of State commended CARICOM’s progress in advancing regional development, recognising its role as a key figure in asserting the Caribbean’s presence on the global stage.

“For over five decades, CARICOM has stood proudly and consistently tall, asserting our collective presence in global affairs, deepening our internal bonds, and proving that unity in diversity is not just a lofty slogan but a lived regional reality. Let us, as one Caribbean people, move forward with unshakeable determination, clear vision, and unflinching solidarity. The challenges are real, but so too is the indomitable strength of our regional unity,” the president reiterated.

The Forty-ninth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is being held from July 6-8 in Montego Bay, Jamaica under the chairmanship of Dr the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica.