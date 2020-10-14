Press Release – EFCIA fully COVID-19 compliance ready for commercial operations

The Eugene F. Correia International Airport (EFCIA) held an onsite meeting at the Airport’s International Terminal with officials of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Ministry of Health (MOH), Eureka Medical Laboratory (EML) and the Chairman and Management of the Airport, to review the arrangements in place for the opening of the Airport to international commercial flights.

The EFCIA, in collaboration with Eureka Medical Laboratory, will be fully equipped to carry out the sampling for the PCR COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving at the Airport when the Airport opens tomorrow (Wednesday, 14th October).

The following persons participated in the meeting:

Mr. Michael O. Correia (Jnr), Chairman of the Board, Ogle Airport Inc. (OAI)

Col (Ret’d) Anthony Mekdeci, Chief Executive Officer & Project Coordinator, OAI

Mr. Abraham Doris, Director of Aviation Safety and Security (ag), GCAA

Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Ministry of Health

Mr. Andrew Boyle, Chief Executive Officer, Eureka Medical Laboratory

Mr. Kit Nascimento, Public Communications Consultant, OAI

The meeting reviewed the COVID-19 protocols and regulations established by the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, for governing the commercial operations of the Airport in order that the required arrangements and facilities are in compliance with these regulations.

From L-R. Kit Nascimento, Andrew Boyle, Michael Correia, Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle and in front, Anthony Mekdeci.