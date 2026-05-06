Press Release: GDF patrol engaged in fire exchange along Cuyuni River

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) confirms that one of its patrols encountered hostile fire twice yesterday afternoon while conducting border security operations in Region Seven.

Both incidents occurred in the Cuyuni River at approximately 1610 hours and 1650 hours respectively at known locations. On each occasion, the patrol, escorting civilian vessels, responded in accordance with operational procedures and safely manoeuvred out from the area without injury to anyone.

The Guyana Defence Force continues to maintain a sustained operational presence along the western border and remains committed to safeguarding Guyana’s territorial integrity and the security of its border communities.