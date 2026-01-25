PRESS RELEASE: Gov’t working with Reg 5 small ruminant farmers to develop industry – Min Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, on Saturday, met with sheep and goat farmers from Region Five (Mahaica–Berbice) to review progress on the Government of Guyana’s livestock development initiatives and to reaffirm its continued support for rural farming communities.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

The engagement formed part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Guyana’s small ruminant sector, expand economic opportunities for livestock producers, and advance the government’s vision of transforming Region Five into the country’s livestock hub, a vision first articulated by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the launch of the Black Belly Sheep Project.

At that launch, President Ali outlined a comprehensive strategy centred on self-sufficiency in livestock production, regional export opportunities, and inclusive participation by women and youth in the sector.

During the meeting, Minister Mustapha highlighted the significant progress made in pasture development under the government’s livestock strategy. He noted that 60 five-acre parcels of land have been developed and allocated to sheep and goat farmers to support sustainable grazing and improved production.

The minister also emphasised the government’s broader objective of reducing Guyana’s reliance on imported mutton and other small ruminant products while improving genetic stock and farming practices through targeted interventions, including the importation and distribution of Black Belly sheep.

A section of the gathering

“Each farmer will receive five acres. A few years ago, the president launched the Black Belly Sheep Project in this region, and Region Five was designated the livestock capital of the country. We have to ramp up production because we want to create a brand and reduce the importation of mutton from New Zealand and Australia,” Minister Mustapha explained.

He noted that substantial progress has already been made in building the national flock.

“Over the last three to four years, more than 1,500 farmers received breeding rams and other breeding animals, including Black Belly sheep. Based on what was distributed, we were able to increase the stock to over 5,000 animals,” he said.

Minister Mustapha also provided an update on the allocation process and continued land development efforts.

“After the meeting, officers from the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) visited the area with farmers who drew lots. To date, 54 out of the 60 persons have received their parcels. GLDA will continue working with farmers to develop these lands as pasture, because we want you to have proper grazing grounds,” he noted.

He explained that the lands were designated exclusively for sheep and goat rearing to support the long-term success of the initiative.

“If we are serious about building and developing this brand, we have to properly fatten these sheep. That is why these lands are reserved specifically for the production and rearing of these animals,” Minister Mustapha added.

While responding to concerns raised by farmers, the agriculture minister assured them that the GLDA and the Ministry of Agriculture will continue working closely to establish and secure the area.

He acknowledged concerns relating to security and explained that additional financial support mechanisms are forthcoming.

“With the introduction of the Guyana Development Bank, which is expected to become operational this year, interest-free loans of up to $3 million will be made available to farmers,” Minister Mustapha said.

Farmers were also encouraged to join the regional sheep and goat association and to collaborate on implementing collective security systems for the area. He also assured farmers that the drainage and irrigation system in the area is already developed, significantly reducing the risk of flooding and supporting year-round production.

Minister Mustapha also revealed that requests for the development of similar programmes are being made by farmers in other regions.

“This project will be replicated in other regions because farmers are seeing what is being done here and are asking for the same type of assistance,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of the GLDA, Dr Dwight Waldron

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the GLDA, Dr Dwight Walrond, disclosed that work is ongoing to establish a training centre in the area.

“We have a contractor currently working on the training centre. Once completed, farmers will have access to silage bins and a mobile corral to work their animals—whether for hoof trimming, deworming, or general animal care. We will also have technical staff based there daily. The entire area will be developed to support a wide range of livestock-related activities,” Dr Walrond explained.

President Ali has since reiterated that the livestock transformation in Region Five is part of a broader agricultural development agenda that includes expanded land access, improved drainage and irrigation systems, upgraded infrastructure, and direct support to farmers.

He has emphasised that establishing Region Five as the livestock capital will not only strengthen national food security but also create sustainable livelihoods for rural communities.