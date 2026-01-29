Press Release: Guyana Office for Investment facilitates major local Neurological Specialty Health Care investment by Neurospine Services Inc.

The Guyana Office for Investment is pleased to announce the successful facilitation of a landmark local investment by Neurospine Services Inc., valued at almost GYD $1 Billion upon completion of all phases, which is expected to generate more than 50 new jobs and significantly expand Guyana’s advanced medical care capacity.

This strategic investment will establish a state-of-the-art, internationally certified Institute of Neurological Sciences and Rehabilitative Centre, with a second phase to include a 150-room nursing home and a medical storage and logistics complex. The facilities will provide advanced services in neurosciences, brain and spinal care, rehabilitative medicine, and geriatric nursing home care—further strengthening Guyana’s health-care ecosystem and improving access to highly specialised treatment.

Artistic impressions of the completed facility

At the helm of this transformative centre is renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi, whose expertise and dedication have been instrumental in elevating and pioneering neurosurgical care in Guyana. The establishment of the first standalone neurological centre in the Caribbean is driven by its capacity to provide top-tier treatment to patients who previously had to travel abroad for complex spinal surgeries and intricate brain procedures.

Beyond serving Guyana’s growing demand for advanced neurological care, the facility is strategically positioned to support regional referral needs, strengthening Guyana’s role as an emerging hub for specialised health services in the Caribbean.

The project aligns with the Government of Guyana’s unprecedented national health-care transformation agenda, which includes the construction and upgrading of regional and specialty hospitals, expansion of diagnostic and treatment capabilities, major investments in digital health systems, medical education and training, and the decentralisation of services to ensure equitable access across all regions.

Hon. Peter Ramsaroop, Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, stated:

“We are pleased to support Neurospine Services Inc. in bringing this transformative investment to Guyana. Specialty health care is a vital and growing sector, and projects of this nature not only create meaningful employment but also elevate the quality and availability of medical services for our people and the entire region. As Guyana continues to attract investments in advanced health care, we are building a healthier, more resilient future for all Guyanese.”

This groundbreaking institution will also include a dedicated rehabilitation centre and a paediatric care institute. Specialised diagnostic equipment will feature the region’s first GE Healthcare SIGNA Champion 1.5T wide-bore MRI machine, fully powered by AI technology. Construction is progressing on schedule, with the facility expected to officially open by mid-2026.

This investment also supports the Government’s broader strategy under the leadership of His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to modernise Guyana’s health-care system through expanded infrastructure, technology adoption, and improved service delivery.

As President Ali has stated:

“We have invested heavily in infrastructure, in the modernisation of the healthcare system, and in developing our human capital. The focus now must be on service delivery, reliability, and ensuring that our citizens receive the type of care that we’ve invested in.” (Department of Public Information, Guyana)

Neurospine Services Inc.’s project marks a significant milestone in expanding Guyana’s specialised medical capabilities and reflects the country’s growing appeal as a destination for high-value, knowledge-driven investments in the health sector.

Hon. Ramsaroop, Dr. Dukhi and team discussing Dr. Dukhi’s plans for the facility The building under construction on Duncan Street Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Hon. Peter Ramsaroop, MP, handing over the Investment Agreement between Neurospine Services Inc. and the Government of Guyana to Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi, on Thursday morning Artistic impressions of the completed facility Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Hon. Peter Ramsaroop, MP, handing over the Investment Agreement between Neurospine Services Inc. and the Government of Guyana to Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi, on Thursday morning

