Press Release: Min. Parag pledges continued support for Waramadong Primary

Minister of Education, Hon. Sonia Parag, on Tuesday met with students and teachers of Waramadong Primary School in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), where she committed to addressing a few concerns raised, including access to internet connectivity.

During her visit to the Upper Mazaruni community, Minister Parag reaffirmed that the PPP/C Government remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents of hinterland regions, particularly through continued investments in education.

Constructed approximately three years ago, Waramadong Primary School currently serves about 154 students, several of whom are preparing to sit the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) this year.

In her address to the students, Minister Parag encouraged them to remain focused on their studies and to approach their examinations with confidence and determination.

“Those of you who are in Six Grade and will be writing the National Grade Six Assessment this year, I want to wish you the best of luck. Your second Mock Exams will be in March and then the final exams in April. I want to wish you all the best as you head into those exams and I want you to concentrate and focus because the government is making resources available to you so that you can do well, and I know your teachers are preparing you for those exams,” Minister Parag said in her charge to the students.

She added, “We want to see you do well and we will continue to invest in you because you are the future of our country, don’t ever forget that.”

Minister Parag also expressed appreciation to the teachers for their dedication and service to the nation’s children, acknowledging the challenges they face while carrying out their duties.

“Thank you for doing the job that you’re doing; I know it’s not easy a lot of the times, but you are doing one of the most honourable jobs in this country – that is to mold the minds of our young ones and to nurture them into being great human beings.”

The visit formed part of the Ministry’s ongoing outreach to hinterland communities, as efforts continue to strengthen infrastructure, expand access to resources and ensure that every child, regardless of location, receives a quality education in a supportive learning environment.