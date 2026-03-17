Press Release: Minister Parag to deliver keynote address at inaugural CXC Education Conference

Minister of Education, the Honourable Sonia Parag, is currently in Kingston, Jamaica, and will be delivering the Feature Address at the Inaugural CXC Regional Education Conference on Wednesday. The forum is being held at The Jamaica Pegasus from March 16–18, 2026, under the theme “Navigating the Digital Age: Rethinking Teaching, Learning and Assessment.”

​Minister Parag is attending in her dual capacity as Guyana’s Minister of Education and the current Chairperson of the CARICOM Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) – Education.

Minister of Education, the Honourable Sonia Parag

Her address serves as the critical bridge between the technical discussions of this inaugural forum and the Ministerial Summit which will follow.

​In her presentation, Minister Parag intends to address the need for the Caribbean region to capitalize on modern technology to boost regional literacy and numeracy levels.

She plans to advocate for a more balanced approach to modernization, and as COHSOD Chair, challenge regional leaders to ensure that digital tools are used strategically to close equity gaps.

​Minister Parag’s leadership at this forum underscores Guyana’s significant influence in shaping the Caribbean’s educational transformation agenda.

This conference was born out of a need to help Caribbean schools move past “emergency” online learning and into a permanent digital era. It focuses on how to use tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and electronic exams to improve how students learn and how they are tested.

​By bringing together educators, regional education ministers and other key stakeholders, the event aims to set new regional standards for numeracy and literacy, ensuring that Caribbean qualifications stay relevant and prepare students for the modern, tech-driven job market.

The other members of Guyana’s delegation include Chief Planning Officer Mischka White-Griffith, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Secondary) Sherwyn Blackman, and Superintendent of Examinations, Ms. Sauda Kadir.